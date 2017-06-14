Air conditioner units stolen from Hartford soup kitchen

Three of the five AC units were stolen from the House of Bread (WFSB)

It has been a couple of hot days, and air conditioning units have been a necessity for people to cool off.

However, it's been dreadful for The House of Bread soup kitchen in Hartford after a couple of their air conditioning units were stolen.

The House of Bread, on Chestnut Street in Hartford, serves over 800 meals a day, 300 adults and 500 children after school. It’s also normally offered as a place to cool off on hot days.

"We had a heat wave and unfortunately we realized yesterday that some air was not coming through the shelter or the dining room,” said Sister Theresa Fonti, of the House of Bread.

Director of Operations at the House of Bread Matt Beard went on the roof to investigate.

“We noticed that three of the five units were stolen and we saw some footprints and how they got up on the roof,” Beard said.

The thieves had climbed a fence, onto an awning and up.

“They came in here they clipped the copper wires, pulled out the pieces they wanted, and basically destroyed everything,” Beard said.

One of the AC units costs between $10,000 and 12,000, so they're looking at roughly $30,000 to get all three back up and running again.

And not only that, they will probably have to lift them up with a crane on top of the roof.

Insurance will be covering some of the costs.

"I did call three scrap metal places in Hartford to see if anything of this nature has been brought in,” Fonti said.

So far no luck, but police are investigating, and the soup kitchen is looking into new security measures.

"This place gives away too much for somebody to come here and go on that roof and steal from the House of Bread,” said Roy Williams, of Hartford.

If you would like to make a contribution or donation for AC units to the House of Bread, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.