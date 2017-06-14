Riverfront Recapture hosts Potter on the Plaza

Mark Zinni joined Sara Bronin and Natasha Roggi for Potter on the Plaza (WFSB)

It was a magical afternoon in Hartford where Riverfront Recapture hosted a "Potter on the Plaza" reading day.

Channel 3’s Mark Zinni had fun with Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley, Mayor Luke Bronin's wife Sara Bronin, and Natasha Roggi from Hartford Sweat.

Everyone took turns reading "Harry Potter" to the crowd on Riverfront Plaza.

There will be more reading events throughout the summer, so check out the list here.

