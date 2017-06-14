Transformer fire causes traffic issues in North Haven

A transformer fire in North Haven is causing traffic issues (WFSB)

A transformer fire is causing traffic issues in North Haven.

Universal Drive is closed in both directions, along with the exit 9 ramp from I-91.

Traffic lights are not working in the area either.

Crews are working to restore power.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

