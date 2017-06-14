One more nice day, then trending unsettled/humid!

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

In the wake of a cold front that pushed south of Connecticut very early this morning, high pressure has been building into the region, providing a lot of sunshine. Temperatures reached between 80 and 85 (~10 degrees cooler than yesterday) and dew point values have been on the decrease. As they dropped into the 40s and lower 50s, the air dried out and led to comfortably warm conditions.

Today also marks two weeks into the month of June. Despite our recent heat wave, the average temperature for the month is only 0.1 degrees warmer than normal at Windsor Locks where the official records are kept. With regard to rainfall, with only 1.19” to date there is a deficit of 1.13” for the month.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

With high pressure dominating, the sky and will be clear and the wind should be fairly light. This evening, temperatures will drop through the 70s into the 60s. By daybreak Thursday, they’ll bottom out in the lower to mid-50s!! So it could be a nice night to open the windows.

THE REST OF THE WEEK…

The area of high pressure keeps us dry and provides for gorgeous weather tomorrow. However, as it moves offshore, a system from the west will advance our way… as this happens, higher level cloudiness will be on the increase late in the day. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be a bit cooler than today, topping out in the mid to upper 70s – actually a couple of degrees below normal for mid-June (average high for the 15th is 80).

As we close out the week our weather pattern becomes unsettled. That approaching storm system will push a warm front toward Connecticut and while it doesn’t look like a washout, isolated to scattered showers will be possible Friday – especially later in the day. Due to cloudiness and an onshore flow ahead of the front, temperatures will struggle to warm past the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND…

The aforementioned warm front moves through Saturday, behind it temperatures go up and the mugginess returns. While we will likely see more clouds than sun and we can’t rule out some showers, temperatures will reach well into the upper 70s, close to 80 inland. Sunday, Father’s Day… there will be the possibility of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, but the day may very well end up being dry with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s away from the Sound and it will be noticeably more humid. If we see more sunshine, both/either Saturday and Sunday, temperatures could go several degrees higher.

NEXT WEEK…

The heat and humidity will continue into Monday; however, a cold front will be approaching the state and will bring the chance for rain and thunderstorms late in the day. The front now appears that it could stall nearby, just offshore… if this happens, Tuesday could feature a mostly cloudy sky with a continued chance for showers. For Wednesday, another front looks to move into the region late in the day providing another chance for rain or thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

