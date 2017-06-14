Body recovered from Housatonic River in Stratford

A body has been recovered from the Housatonic River in Stratford on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the man has been identified as Tavares Harris.

Police said Harris went missing on June 6 after he crashed his car into the Devon Bridge shortly after midnight.

Harris then jumped into the water from the bridge, which prompted a search and recovery effort that lasted several days.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.