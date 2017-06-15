Connecticut lawmakers react to shooting targeting GOP congressional leaders

GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition after being shot at a baseball practice in Virginia (WFSB)

State leaders are stunned following a shooting that injured among others, House GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

The shots were fired Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia as Republicans were practicing for a baseball game.

Scalise remains in critical condition Thursday morning. President Donald Trump visited him in the hospital and spoke to his family.

Police say James Hodgkinson, 66, opened fire and shot five people. Police then shot and killed him.

Connecticut government and law enforcement leaders were alarmed after hearing about the shooting.

"My prayers go and my thoughts go to those who were there who witnessed it or were injured in it. Obviously these incidents are very concerning to us," said Gov. Dannel Malloy.

He worries our current political climate is dangerous and more needs to be done to avoid this kind of tragedy.

"We came though a very divisive election. We're not in a very divisive process about the undertakings of the administration. I think people should be careful," explained Malloy.

The fact that the shooting happened at a baseball field, far from the spotlight of the capitol, is a grim reminder that we all need to be vigilant no matter where we are.

"The old adage that we've always heard to be aware of your surroundings is more important that ever now. Don't be crippled by fear, but have respect for the fact that violence is unpredictable," said Fairfield police chief Gary MacNamara.

In Hartford, state lawmakers believe the shooting makes them appreciate the $600,000 worth of security measures put in place at the capitol, but the bottom line is people in the public eye will always deal with some risk.

"The reality is that we walk outside this building. We live in neighborhoods. That information is available to the public. If people really want to get us, they can get to us there," said democratic state senator Gary Winfield of New Haven.

Both Gov. Dannel Malloy and state senator Gary Winfield also believe the shooting will inspire more debate about gun control here in Connecticut and throughout the country.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.