Popular school programs on the chopping block in Southington

School leaders in Southington could be making a huge decision Thursday that could anger many parents and students.

Officials have to cut over $1 million to balance the budget. Most middle school sports and a foreign language program could be on the way out.

While parents fear their kids will be losing beloved programs, superintendent Timothy Connellan said far more could be on the chopping block.

Rebecca Graven's son has been part of the foreign language pilot program for several years, and he is learning Spanish.

"It's very frustrating to hear about language arts. I mean there are so many studies done about the benefits of children learning a language at an early age," said Rebecca Graven.

The superintendent believes it is a valuable program that will likely just be shifted to the high school.

Some parents question the move and claim the district did not give them any warning before making a decision.

"I kind of feel like they made us promise that we were going to stay in and do this program. I feel like they are breaking their end of the promise," explained Graven.

According to superintendent Timothy Connellan, 5% of students take part in the pilot program and it should be used throughout all eight schools. The budget crunch is complicating the process.

All of the sports except for cross country are offered to students by the town outside the school.

The board of education will hear the entire budget proposal Thursday at 7 p.m. and may take a vote.

The district has until the end of June to make a decision.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.