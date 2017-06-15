Police pursuit begins in Windsor, ends in Springfield, MA

A police pursuit that began in Windsor ended across state lines in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police said it started on Interstate 91 in Windsor, CT around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The reason for the pursuit is unclear.

Troopers pursued the suspect onto Route 5 and ended in the area of Main Street on East Columbus Avenue in Springfield, MA.

They said they found a vehicle, but no suspect.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more details.

