Police pursuit begins in Windsor, ends in Springfield, MA

A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home in Massachusetts after being bitten by a black widow spider.More >
A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home in Massachusetts after being bitten by a black widow spider.More >
Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
A man from Vernon has been arrested following a hit-and-run that left a man seriously hurt back in April.More >
A man from Vernon has been arrested following a hit-and-run that left a man seriously hurt back in April.More >
A woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby girl on a sidewalk in Massachusetts.More >
A woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby girl on a sidewalk in Massachusetts.More >
The father of an American college student released by North Korea and now hospitalized in a coma says his son was "brutalized" by his captors.More >
The father of an American college student released by North Korea and now hospitalized in a coma says his son was "brutalized" by his captors.More >
A rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game Wednesday, critically wounding House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and hitting aides and Capitol police as congressmen and others dove for cover.More >
A rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game Wednesday, critically wounding House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and hitting aides and Capitol police as congressmen and others dove for cover.More >
Risks of major birth defects increased in step with the severity of a mother's obesity or overweight, a study published Wednesday in the BMJ medical journal found. Based on these results, women should be encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle.More >
Risks of major birth defects increased in step with the severity of a mother's obesity or overweight, a study published Wednesday in the BMJ medical journal found. Based on these results, women should be encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle.More >
A California woman smuggled her grandmother’s beloved pup into the hospital by pretending it was a baby.More >
A California woman smuggled her grandmother’s beloved pup into the hospital by pretending it was a baby.More >
A Southington man is facing charges after police said he punched a woman during a road rage incident.More >
A Southington man is facing charges after police said he punched a woman during a road rage incident.More >