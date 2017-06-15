Farmington school construction project could raise taxes

A plan to renovate Farmington High School is in the hands of voters. (Farmington Schools photo)

Taxes could be on the rise in Farmington if voters approve a major construction project for the town's high school.

A special referendum is underway on Thursday to rebuild Farmington High School.

The project has a price tag of $135 million.

It calls for knocking down the existing high school and building new one in its place on the same plot of land.

The original 1928 building and a portion of the school's "900" wing would remain intact.

The plan would also expand and renovate some of the athletic fields and improve traffic flow around the school by adding two lanes to both directions of Monteith Drive.

The process of looking into the renovation started months ago. The public was able to express its opinion.

Officials said the Town Council already approved the project, which paved the way for Thursday's referendum.

If approved by voters, construction would likely start next year and finish in the fall of 2022.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Voters can head to their regular polling place.

