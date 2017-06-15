Congressional baseball game to go on despite shooting

lexandria, Va. Police and other first responders block East Monroe Ave. in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after a shooting involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La, at a congressional baseball practice. (AP photo)

An annual baseball game between Republicans and Democrats will go on as planned on Thursday night at National's Park in Washington DC.

It'll be played one day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers during their practice.

Several members of Connecticut's Congressional delegation will be there.

Sen. Chris Murphy is playing catcher for the Democrats. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, along with several of Connecticut's members of the House of Representatives, will be in the stands.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was wounded along with several others in Wednesday morning's shooting.

President Donald Trump said he sat by Scalise's bedside on Wednesday night and spoke with his family at the hospital. Scalise remains in critical condition.

Trump also met with capitol police officers who gathered at the hospital and thanked them for their service.

Republican members of Congress were practicing for the annual charity baseball game with 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of southern Illinois started firing.

Trump confirmed on Wednesday that Hodgkinson was killed by police, but not before shooting five people, including Scalise, two staffers and two capitol police officers.

Lawmakers said they were rattled by what happened. However, they said they'll be pressing ahead with Thursday night's game.

"If we don't play this baseball game and we go home, they win," said Rep. Roger Williams, a Republican from Texas.

Federal investigators said they're trying to figure out a motive. They've been reviewing Hodgkinson's online history.

They said he repeatedly took to Facebook and Twitter to post anti-Trump rhetoric. He wrote several letters to his local newspaper about Republican policies which he said often favored the rich. He's also had several run-ins with police over the years.

Investigators said there is no indication that the shooting was inspired by a terrorist group or ideology.

On top of that, the Illinois representative who serves Hodgkinson's district said his office received several calls and emails from the shooter in the past.

Thursday's game starts at 7:05 p.m.

