Man arrested after standoff situation in Stratford

Bryce Laister was arrested after a standoff situation was reported in Stratford on Thursday morning. (Stratford Police Department)

A 25-year-old man was arrested after a standoff situation was reported in Stratford on Thursday morning, according to police.

The brief armed standoff with police happened at 76 Pleasant View Ave.

The standoff started when police said officers tried to arrest Bryce Laister around 6:20 a.m. Police said the standoff ended peacefully after 7:30 a.m. and officers took Laister into custody.

Police said no one was hurt during the incident.

Laister was charged with breach of peace, interfering with police, first-degree threatening, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and having a pistol without a permit.

Laister was scheduled to be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court on June 27.

