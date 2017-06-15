Standoff situation in Stratford ends peacefully - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Standoff situation in Stratford ends peacefully

A standoff situation was reported in Stratford, according to police.

It happened on Pleasantview Avenue Thursday morning.

Police said it ended peacefully after 7:30 a.m.

A number of police vehicles were seen at an address on that street beforehand.

No other details were released.

However, they said no one was hurt.

