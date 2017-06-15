New Haven police use tickets as recruiting tool

The New Haven Police Department used tickets as a recruitment tool on Thursday. (WFSB)

Getting a ticket can ruin a person's day.

However, the New Haven Police Department said it is using the slips of paper as a recruiting tool.

Police handed out "courtesy tickets" to drivers and encouraged them to join the force.

"We try to turn something that's a negative and turn it into a positive," said Chief Anthony Campbell, New Haven police.

Tuesday morning, police stopped dozens of drivers.

"We figured we'd come out here to this busy intersection and talk to people, get to know them and say we want to recruit people just like them," Campbell said.

The tickets were handed out at the corner of Tower Parkway and Broadway for about an hour. They included information about recruitment.

"What we normally do is put [it] on someone's windshield, so they might come to the car and say, 'Oh Lord! I got a ticket!,'" Campbell said. "But, when they turn it over, they realize it's not a ticket but it's actually a recruitment tool. It gives people all the information about how people can apply and when the deadline is."

Campbell added that he hoped they would reach as many people as possible.

Many drivers told Eyewitness News that they were receptive to the idea. They said they knew someone who would be interested.

The department is currently down to 36 officers.

Sgt. Maneet Colon helps with recruitment. She said she anticipated more officers to retire at the end of June.

"It's important for people to realize that there are a lot of departments hiring, but we are doing mass hiring," Colon said.

Colon said she joined as a way to give back to the community and to make a difference.

"Even if it’s just one call, and you see that person four or five years later and you know you helped them turn their life around, that right there provides you with a lot of gratification," she said.

Applications are due by June 23.

Anyone interested must be 21 years old as of Oct. 1, 2017, have a high school diploma or GED, be a legal U.S. citizen, have a valid driver's license and have no felony or misdemeanor convictions.

