House fire reported in Manchester

Firefighters knocked down a fire at a house in Manchester on Thursday afternoon. 

The two-alarm fire was reported on North Street around 2 p.m. The fire was knocked down around 2:30 p.m. 

There were no reported injuries. 

The Tolland and Vernon departments are assisting with Manchester firefighters. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

