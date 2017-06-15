House fire reported in Manchester

Firefighters knocked down house fire in Manchester on Thursday. (WFSB)

Firefighters knocked down a fire at a house in Manchester on Thursday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire was reported on North Street around 2 p.m. The fire was knocked down around 2:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

The Tolland and Vernon departments are assisting with Manchester firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Members are on scene of a 2nd Alarm on North St pic.twitter.com/cuJhMpMSXR — Manchester CT FF's (@Local1579) June 15, 2017

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.