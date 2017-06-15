PD: Girl approached by teenage male in Lebanon woods - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Girl approached by teenage male in Lebanon woods

LEBANON, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police are investigating a "suspicious incident" in Lebanon on Thursday afternoon. 

Police said there is an "active investigation" taking place at the Pease Brook Wildlife Management Area around 3 p.m. 

A "juvenile female was approached by a teenage white male in the woods," police said. 

State police said there was"no danger to the public." 

