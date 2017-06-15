Crash with life-threatening injuries closes I-91 southbound in W - WFSB 3 Connecticut

BREAKING

Crash with life-threatening injuries closes I-91 southbound in Wallingford

Posted: Updated:
The crash with life-threatening injuries has caused traffic delays on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Wallingford. (WFSB) The crash with life-threatening injuries has caused traffic delays on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Wallingford. (WFSB)
Traffic was backed up about a half mile from exit 15 (WFSB) Traffic was backed up about a half mile from exit 15 (WFSB)
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The southbound side of Interstate 91 in Wallingford is closed after a crash on Thursday afternoon.

I-91 was closed between exits 14 and 15 after a one-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. The highway is also congested between exits 17 and 14. 

Life-threatening injuries were reported in the crash, according to state police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

To check traffic in that area, click here

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.