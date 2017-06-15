PD: Clinton man dies in crash on I-91 in Wallingford

Traffic was backed up about a half mile from exit 15 (WFSB)

The crash with life-threatening injuries has caused traffic delays on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Wallingford. (WFSB)

One person died in a crash on Interstate 91 in Wallingford on Thursday afternoon.

A 2015 Mazda3 was traveling southbound on I-91 around 3:15 p.m. when police said the driver 32-year-old Billy Rubendunst, of Clinton, lost control of the vehicle for an "unknown reason." The Mazda3 crashed into the right shoulder guardrail near the Durham Road overpass.

Police said the Mazda3 kept heading southbound, crossed three lanes of traffic and traveled into the center median. Finally, police said the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a tree head-on.

#cttraffic I-91 S/B is currently closed due a motor vehicle accident with life threatening injuries. Expect delays. Seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 15, 2017

The southbound side of I-91 was closed between exits 14 and 15 after a one-vehicle crash and was cleared around 7:30 p.m.

Rubendunst was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call state police at 203-393-4200.

