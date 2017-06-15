Person suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on I-91 in Wallingford

Traffic was backed up about a half mile from exit 15 (WFSB)

The crash with life-threatening injuries has caused traffic delays on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Wallingford. (WFSB)

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate 91 in Wallingford on Thursday afternoon.

The southbound side I-91 was closed between exits 14 and 15 after a one-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. and was cleared around 7:30 p.m. Police said the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

#cttraffic I-91 S/B is currently closed due a motor vehicle accident with life threatening injuries. Expect delays. Seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 15, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

