Person suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on I-91 in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate 91 in Wallingford on Thursday afternoon. 

The southbound side I-91 was closed between exits 14 and 15 after a one-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. and was cleared around 7:30 p.m. Police said the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a tree. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

