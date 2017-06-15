Senators for CT react to shooting at GOP baseball practice

The United States senators for Connecticut discussed the fallout after the shooting at a GOP baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday.

James Hodgkinson opened fire and injured five people including Majority Whip Steve Scalise. The Republican leader was shot Wednesday morning during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Three others were also shot including a Capitol police officer.

Scalise has undergone three surgeries and remains hospitalized on Thursday. He was supposed to play with his teammates in Thursday night’s game against Democratic members of Congress. The game will go on.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who is playing for the Democrats on Thursday night, said he knows Scalise would want the game to go on.

"Steve is going to be on our minds, every minute of the game,” Murphy said. “I hope he is going to pull through this, but it’s a serious injury."

Murphy has gotten to know Scalise. They've been playing baseball together for a while.

Hodgkinson had an assault rifle and a lot of ammunition and police said the shooting may have been motivated by Hodgkinson’s hatred for President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The shooting has brought members Congress together in some way. Both parties said they are determined to play in tonight's baseball game.

"In some ways, it’s been the best and worst of times,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. “Worst because of this nightmarish shooting but the best because its brought us together as adversity sometimes does."

Blumenthal, along with several of Connecticut's members of the House of Representatives, will be in the stands.

A few hours before Thursday night’s game, Murphy was on a hot street outside of his office. Murphy said he's proud to be the team’s catcher and will wear his Hartford Yard Goats uniform. But, he admitted it will be a tough game.

"On balance I think it’s good we’re showing the resiliency that we are not letting this tragedy keep us down,” Murphy said. “But it does say something about us that we’re able to pop back up from shootings pretty regularly we've become normalized."

The gates at National's Park opens at 530 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

