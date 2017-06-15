A wet/cool Friday, then a warm/muggy weekend!

THURSDAY RECAP…

As expected, temperatures continue trending in the downward direction. Tuesday he had highs in the 90s, yesterday in the 80s and today in the 70s. With high pressure still in control, we enjoyed a decent amount of sunshine and low humidity with dew point readings in the 40s and 50s.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Temperatures will drop from the 70s through the 60s this evening, under a partly cloudy sky. They’ll bottom out between 55 and 60, near normal for mid-June. Overnight, clouds will continue to overspread the state and spotty showers will be possibly by daybreak.

FRIDAY…

The area of high pressure that has brought beautiful and dry weather continues moving offshore, allowing a warm front to approach from the west. Scattered showers will become likely late morning and will last through the evening commute tomorrow. At times there could be periods of heavier rain and there is just a slight chance for a rumble of thunder. Temperature-wise, it will be a cool day with highs only between 65 and 70 compliments of an onshore flow --- keep in mind, our average high is 80!

THE WEEKEND…

Saturday will likely feature at times more clouds than sun and a chance for an isolated shower or storm as the warm front pushes through Connecticut. In the wake of the front, dew point values will go up and temperatures will likely peak in the upper 70s if not the lower 80s. Father’s Day should be a primarily dry day with just a slight chance for an isolated, pop-up variety storm. The bigger story will likely be the heat and even higher humidity. With enough sunshine, temperatures inland could reach or even exceed 90!

NEXT WEEK…

The heat and humidity will continue into Monday; however, a cold front will be on the approach late in the day, bringing the chance for rain and thunderstorms. It still appears that the front could stall nearby, just offshore… if this happens, Tuesday could feature a mostly cloudy sky with a continued chance for showers. For Wednesday, another front looks to move into the region late in the day providing another chance for rain or thunderstorms. As of now, Thursday of next week may be dry, with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

