A wet/cool day, then a warm/muggy weekend!

TODAY…

The area of high pressure that brought beautiful and dry weather yesterday continues to move offshore, allowing a warm front to approach from the west. Scattered showers will become likely later this morning and will last through the evening commute today. There is just a slight chance for a rumble of thunder. Temperature-wise, it will be a cool day with highs only between 65 and 70 compliments of an onshore flow --- keep in mind, our average high is 80!

THE WEEKEND…

Tomorrow, after some morning fog, will likely feature more clouds than sun and a chance for an isolated shower or storm as the warm front pushes through Connecticut. While it won’t be a washout, don’t be surprised if you encounter some showers during the day – especially in the afternoon. In the wake of the front, dew point values will go up and temperatures will likely peak in the upper 70s if not the lower 80s. Father’s Day should be a primarily dry day with just a slight chance for an isolated, pop-up variety storm. The bigger story will likely be the heat and even higher humidity. With enough sunshine, temperatures inland could reach or even exceed 90! This is due in part to a building Bermuda High, that will help to pump warmer, muggier air into the state on a southwesterly wind.

NEXT WEEK…

The heat and humidity will continue into Monday; however, a cold front will be on the approach late in the day, bringing the chance for rain and thunderstorms. It still appears that the front could stall nearby, just offshore. If this happens, Tuesday could feature a mostly cloudy sky with a continued chance for showers. For Wednesday, another front looks to move into the region late in the day providing another chance for rain or thunderstorms. As of now, Thursday of next week looks dry, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 80s!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney

