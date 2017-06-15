PD: 13-year-old girl hit by car in Norwich

A 13-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries after police said she was struck by a motor vehicle in Norwich on Thursday.

The crash was reported on Roath Street around 6:15 p.m. Police said the unidentified girl ran out into the road and was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the girl suffered scrapes and bruises and was taken to Backus Hospital by American Ambulance

The girl, according to police, was issued a warning for failure to obey traffic signals. Police added the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

