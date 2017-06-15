Woman hit by car in Norwich - WFSB 3 Connecticut

A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after police said she was struck by a motor vehicle in Norwich on Thursday. 

The crash was reported on Roath Street around 6:15 p.m. 

The unidentified woman was taken by American Ambulance to a local hospital. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

