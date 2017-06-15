Students suing American Flight Academy

A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.More >
A police pursuit that began in Windsor with a reported abduction ended across state lines in Massachusetts.More >
Connecticut State Police are involved in an "active investigation" in Lebanon on Thursday afternoon.More >
London's fire commissioner says it will be a miracle if any survivors are found following a devastating high-rise fire that killed at least 12 people.More >
A California woman smuggled her grandmother’s beloved pup into the hospital by pretending it was a baby.More >
Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
The southbound side of Interstate 91 in Wallingford is closed after a crash on Thursday afternoon.More >
It's going to be a gorgeous day of weather today so get out there and enjoy it, because tomorrow is looking a bit unsettled!More >
