Fallen power lines hamper crews in fighting Waterbury house fire

Waterbury firefighters battled a house fire that was ‘energized’ by power lines that fell on a metal fence on Thursday evening.

Chief David Martin told Eyewitness News that upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy flames rising from a single-family home on Carmen Street.

Firefighters said the family made it out of the home safely.

Chief David Martin said the fallen power lines required CL&P technicians to cut power to the grid in the area to fully knock down the fire.

Despite the hindrance, crews knocked down the fire within minutes.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

