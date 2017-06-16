Scattered showers expected to arrive later this morning

A short-lived stretch of gorgeous weather is forecasted to come to an end on Friday.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the area of high pressure responsible for the past few days is moving offshore, which is opening the door for a warm front.

"Scattered showers will become likely later [Friday] morning and will last through the evening commute [Friday]," Haney said. "There is just a slight chance for a rumble of thunder."

Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

As far as temperatures go, Haney said the day would be a cool one.

He forecasted high temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees.

After some morning fog on Saturday, the day will likely feature more clouds than sunshine.

"And a chance for an isolated shower or storm as the warm front pushes through Connecticut," Haney added. "While it won’t be a washout, don’t be surprised if you encounter some showers during the day, especially in the afternoon."

Humidity will be on the rise as the front pushes dew points up into the 70s or low-80s.

Father's Day on Sunday looks to be a dry day.

There should just be just an isolated chance for an isolated, pop-up storm.

"The bigger story will likely be the heat and even higher humidity," Haney said. "With enough sunshine, temperatures inland could reach or even exceed 90."

The heat and humidity should continue into Monday.

"However, a cold front will be on the approach late in the day, bringing the chance for rain and thunderstorms," Haney said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.