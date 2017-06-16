Scattered showers possible for the weekend along with heat and humidity

Dads are being warned to get their outdoor activities done on Sunday because rain is more likely on Saturday.

Rain, including heavy at times, fell in some eastern Connecticut towns on Friday afternoon. Periods of rain were possible on Friday night.

“While we don’t think it will rain the entire night everywhere, locally heavy downpours are possible as there is a lot of moisture associated with the warm front,” Channel 3 Meteorologist Melissa Cole said. “Regardless if your town gets rain, it will be cloudy throughout the night and some areas of fog will be possible.”

Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Friday is expected to see temperatures in the 60s.

However, periods of rain are possible on Saturday.

“That said, we are not expecting a total washout,” Cole said.

Temperatures could peak in the 80s.

On Sunday, rain is also possible.

“Father’s Day should be a primarily dry day with just a slight chance for an isolated, pop-up variety storm. The bigger story will likely be the heat and even higher humidity,” Cole said.

As for next week, Monday could bring unsettled weather.

“Monday will be another warm and humid day with temperatures well into the 80s and dew points in the 60s; however, a cold front will be on the approach late in the day, bringing the chance for rain and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning, a few of which could be strong,” Cole said.

Showers are also possible on Tuesday.

“For Tuesday, while the front will pass through Connecticut in the morning, it may stall nearby, just offshore… if this happens, Tuesday could feature a mostly cloudy sky with a continued chance for showers. If the front moves further offshore, Tuesday afternoon will remain dry,” Cole said.

There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon as well.

“A secondary cold front will move through Wednesday providing another chance for rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs both days will be seasonable, with lower 80s inland and upper 70s at the shore, along with less humidity,” Cole said.

There should just be just an isolated chance for an isolated, pop-up storm.

"The bigger story will likely be the heat and even higher humidity," Haney said. "With enough sunshine, temperatures inland could reach or even exceed 90."

The heat and humidity should continue into Monday.

"However, a cold front will be on the approach late in the day, bringing the chance for rain and thunderstorms," Haney said.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.