Congress puts politics aside for baseball game following shooting

While House Majority Whip Steve Scalise continued to recover on Friday, members of Congress said their emotions are still raw following Wednesday morning's shooting.

Still, they put politics aside on Thursday night and took to the baseball field in Washington DC for their annual charity game.

Eyewitness News was there for the game.

The Republicans and Democrats played against each other in front of a record 25,000 people and raised more than $1 million for charity.

That's double what they raised last year.

Special Agent David Bailey, who was also hurt in the shooting, threw out the first pitch.

"Steve would want nothing more than to make sure this game was played," said Rep. Erik Paulsen, a Republican from Minnesota.

So the game went on.

"I've gotten them," said Rep. Elizabeth Esty. "Pretty much every member of Congress I know has gotten death threats. I've had armed police at the my public meetings. That's not right."

The Democrats won 11 to 2, but they handed the trophy over the Republicans.

It will go in Scalise's office.

"He probably doesn't mind the fact that we won and he didn't play so now he can tell his team that he was the difference between winning and losing," said Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from Louisiana.

Four other people were shot during a baseball practice on Wednesday.

Scalise remained in critical condition on Friday after having more surgery.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to track the path of the shooter, James Hodgkinson in hopes of discovering answers.

Federal agents said the guns he used were bought legally.

They're looking into whether or not anyone at the practice was specifically targeted.

