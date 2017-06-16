2 in critical condition from Hartford shooting

Two people were critically wounded in a late night shooting, according to Hartford police.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said it happened in the area of 62 Madison Street just before 11:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The report first came into police as one person being shot. However, two victims were checked into Hartford Hospital, both with gunshot wounds.

Their wounds were to the side and back, according to police.

Both were listed in critical condition.

On the Madison Street scene, police said they found a loaded firearm and a live round.

Detectives are investigating.

The victims have not been identified.

There's no word on a suspect or a motive.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.