Yes, it's National Cannoli Day

Friday marks National Cannoli Day, according to a number of pastry shops around the state.

The popular dessert originated in Sicily and is tied to Christian rites.

They're typically a fried, tube-shaped shell filled with a sweet ricotta cheese filling.

Bertucci's rolled out a campaign on Friday for its customers to vote on one of six potential new flavors of cannoli. Voters can receive a voucher for a free cannoli. Visit its website here for more.

Fans of cannolis have been posting to social media with the hashtag #NationalCannoliDay.

For cannoli recipes, check out AllRecipes.com here.

