Ellington man back in court in wife's murder case

A man accused of killing his wife at their Ellington home is back in court for an appearance on Friday.

Richard Dabate, 40, has pleaded not guilty to killing Connie Dabate.

The crime happened two days before Christmas in 2015, according to investigators.

During his last court appearance, a judge gave Richard Dabate 60 days to provide answers about what he did with money he received from his wife's estate.

Probate paperwork said he received almost $77,000; however, most of it was from a personal injury claim when Connie Dabate was in a car crash.

Richard Dabate has since been removed from the state due to the pending case.

