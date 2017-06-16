Former Red Sox pitcher, Superman among hosts of Travelers mini golf tourney

Channel 3 won $2,500 for the Channel 3 Kids Camp during the Travelers Championship celebrity mini golf tournament last year. (WFSB photo)

The hosts for the Travelers Championship mini golf tournament include a former Red Sox pitcher and a couple of actors.

Tournament organizers announced on Friday that Tim Wakefield will join Chronicle and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star Dane DeHaan and Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Superman on the CW's Supergirl, for the Farmington Bank Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament.

Teams will include the likes of two-time Stanley Cup champion and Pittsburg Penguins center Nick Bonino, WWE legend Bob Backlund and actor CJ Adams.

The tournament is set for Wednesday, June 21 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Shotgun starts for three-player teams begin at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

“Mini golf brings a lighthearted element to tournament week that helps us connect with a wider group of celebrities and more casual golf fans,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “There will be a lot of laughs and a chance for fans to see some celebrities, but there is also money to be won for charity.”

The two winning teams will receive $2,500 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Channel 3's team won last year and gave the money to the Channel 3 Kids Camp.

The event will be emceed by iHeartMedia Communities host Renee DiNino.

The Travelers Championship is set for June 19 through June 25.

This year’s player field includes Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jim Furyk and defending champion Russell Knox, among others.

For information on tickets, head here.

