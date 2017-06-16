Another video from the group known as the POP squad has surfaced, and this time, a school yearbook photographer was featured.

Another video from the group known as the POP squad has surfaced, and this time, a school yearbook photographer was featured.

Former school photographer arrested after being featured on 'Pop Squad'

Police in Torrington has arrested a former yearbook photographer for Connecticut schools who was busted by an online vigilante group known as Pop Squad.

Cole Sutton, 33, who lists addresses in both Torrington and Farmington, was communicating with whom he thought was a 15-year-old boy he met over a social media site.

The two communicated through text messages and arranged to meet for a sexual encounter, according to police.

However, the person Sutton was communicating with was actually a member of the website Pop Squad, who recorded the contacts and relayed the information to police.

Almost immediately after the video was posted on the website Pop Squad and Eyewitness News aired its story, police in two towns worked this case. It took two weeks and an arrest was made last night.

Sutton said he wasn't going to do anything when confronted by the Pop Squad, but police did not agree with those statements.

Sutton was charged with criminal attempt to use a computer to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and criminal attempt to commit second-degree sexual assault.

On the Pop Squad video, Sutton voluntarily admitted to working as a yearbook photographer. Almost immediately, he was fired from that job. When Eyewitness News tried to confront him outside of his Torrington home, he called it a misunderstanding.

"When I came around the corner, he recognized that I wasn't who he thought I was, he shut the door really fast," Pop Squad founder Incognito said.

Incognito said there was no misunderstanding.

"He was trying to justify everything, trying to deny knowing the age, which I made very clear, as I always do," Incognito said.

Incognito helped police during the two-week investigation. It resulted in Sutton's arrest at this Farmington home on Thursday night.

There was no answer at Sutton's home when Eyewitness News visited on Friday to get his side of the story.

Sutton's arrest brings a sense of satisfaction to Incognito, who now has racked up 53 men who were allegedly ready to meet with minors. He calls them "catches," but of the 53, Sutton marks just the sixth police investigation or arrest.

"They're not rushing to arrest them because they're not involved with schools," Incognito said. "And I have a problem with that because they should all be treated the same because they're all equally as dangerous."

Sutton posted a $100,000 bond and is scheduled appear in court on June 26.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.