'Pop Squad' busts potential sexual predator from Torrington

Police in Torrington have arrested a man busted by an online vigilante group known as Pop Squad.

Cole Sutton, 33, who lists addresses in both Torrington and Farmington, was communicating with whom he thought was a 15-year-old boy he met over a social media site.

The two communicated through text messages and arranged to meet for a sexual encounter, according to police.

However, the person Sutton was communicating with was actually a member of the website Pop Squad, who recorded the contacts and relayed the information to police.

Sutton was charged with criminal attempt to use a computer to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and criminal attempt to commit second-degree sexual assault.

He posted a $100,000 bond and is scheduled appear in court on June 26.

