'Serious' crash closes Bloomfield road

A serious crash has shut down Tunxis Avenue in Bloomfield on Friday morning, police said.

Tunxis Avenue was closed near Cobey Road after a two-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m.

They expected it to remain that way for quite some time.

Police did not release the extent of injuries involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

