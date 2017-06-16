'Serious' crash closes Bloomfield road for evening commute

A serious crash shut down Tunxis Avenue in Bloomfield for more than five hours and into the Friday evening commute.

Tunxis Avenue was closed in both directions near Cobey Road after a two-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. A light colored sedan with its roof completely sheared off and the front end was badly pushed in following a collision with a tractor trailer.

Tunxis Avenue was expected to remain closed for quite some time and it was unclear when the road would reopen on Friday.

Police did not release the extent of injuries involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

