Teenage driver sent to hospital after head-on crash in Bloomfield

A teenager was injured in a crash in Bloomfield on Friday. (WFSB)

A teenage driver was taken to the hospital after a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer in Bloomfield on Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Tunxis Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the unidentified teen, who conscious and alert, in a Toyota Avalon.

Crews had to extricate the teenager from the vehicle, "due to the severity of the collision," police said.

The teenager "suffered numerous lacerations to his face, arms, and legs," police said. He also had "a visible open fracture was observed in the upper left leg."

The driver of tractor-trailer did not report any injuries to police.

Police determined that the Toyota Avalon "was traveling northbound on Tunxis Avenue while the tractor trailer was traveling southbound when the collision occurred."

The tractor-trailer caused damage to the front lawn of 217 Tunxis Ave., police said.

Tunxis Avenue was closed in both directions near Cobey Road for more than five hours and into the Friday evening commute.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad. The Bloomfield Police Department and Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles have also conducted a "post-crash inspection of the tractor trailer," which was released by police and towed away by its owners.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.