Old Saybrook fire marshal agrees to resign, investigation suspended

Investigators seized evidence from the Old Saybrook fire marshal's office back in May. (WFSB file photo)

A criminal investigation into Old Saybrook's fire marshal has been suspended.

According to police, an agreement was reached between Donn Dobson and the Middlesex County State's Attorney's Office in which Dobson voluntarily agreed to resign from positions in both Old Saybrook and Westbrook.

The agreement also calls for restitution.

Police said the investigation centered on time sheets submitted to various towns.

Dobson was the sole subject of the investigation. The fire department was not involved.

Back in May, Eyewitness News cameras were rolling when a search warrant was issued at the fire marshal's office in Old Saybrook. Boxes and a suitcase were seized from Dobson's SUV.

No other details were released.

