PD: Anti- Semitic and racist graffiti found at Ridgefield park

Police are investigating anti- Semitic and racist graffiti that were found in a park in Ridgfield earlier this week.

Anti- Semitic symbols and racist statements were found on the park stage in Ballard Park around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers said they also found spray paint on one of the stone walls.

The Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Department cleaned up the graffiti.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Ridgefield Police Department at 203-438-6531 or the anonymous tip line at 203-431-2345.

