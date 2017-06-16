17-year-old from Massachusetts falls at Ender’s Falls State Park in Granby

A 17-year-old boy from Massachusetts fell at Ender’s Falls State Park in Granby on Friday afternoon, according to state officials.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police were called to a report of a fall at the waterfall that happened just before 2 p.m. Upon arrival, DEEP officials learned that an unidentified teen from East Longmeadow, Ma. fell 10 feet.

DEEP said the teen, who was with a group of friends before the fall, suffered facial injuries. The teen was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Granby, East Granby, Barkhamsted, East Hartland fire departments were called to assist with the fall.

The DEEP urge hikers to practice caution while hiking as the weather warms up.

