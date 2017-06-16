Person falls at Ender’s Falls State Park in Granby

A person fell at Ender's State Park on Friday. (WFSB)

A person fell at Ender’s Falls State Park in Granby on Friday afternoon, according to state officials.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police were called to a report of a fall that happened around 1:45 p.m.

Granby, East Granby, Barkhamsted, East Hartland fire departments were called to assist with the fall.

The DEEP urge hikers to practice caution while hiking as the weather warms up.

