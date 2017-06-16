Vehicle vandalism report leads to suspected bomb maker's arrest in Newtown

Larry Bailey was arrested for making bombs in his Newtown home, according to police. (Newtown police photo)

A man's report about vehicle vandalism led to his own arrest on charges of making pipe bombs.

Police said they arrested Larry Bailey, 67, of Newtown on Friday.

They said they were first called to Bailey's home on March 24 for the vandalism report.

During the investigation, police found two objects that looked like pipe bombs.

They evacuated the immediate area and contacted the state police bomb squad, along with detectives from Newtown.

Investigators determined that the objects could cause a public safety hazard and were rendered safe by the bomb squad.

The bomb squad contacted the FBI, which helped with the disposal.

The FBI said the objects were likely improvised explosive devices or pipe bombs. A test found highly flammable material inside them.

A number of other items seized from the home led police to believe that Bailey was a bomb maker.

Bailey was charged with two counts each of illegal possession of explosives, manufacture of bombs and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was also charged with one count of making a false statement.

His bond was set at $50,000. He was arraigned in Danbury Superior Court.

