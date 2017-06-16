PD: Man wanted for 'suspicious incident' at Waterford convenience store

Police are asking for the public's help identifying this man. (Waterford Police Department)

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man involved in a "suspicious incident" at the Waterford convenience store on Friday morning.

The incident took place at the Henny Penny located at 917 Hartford Rd. around 8 a.m. Police did not give specific details about the "suspicious incident."

The suspect in the "suspicious incident" was believed to be driving a newer blue Volvo four-door sedan with a sunroof with Connecticut license plates.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or incident is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451 ext 2244.

