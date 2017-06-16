Getting steamy, still showery

THE WEEKEND

The weekend will bring some good weather and some bad. As it stands now, Father’s Day will be the better of the two weekend days for outdoor activities.

Showers today

Today will be iffy. The cause of the showers and clouds we expect will be the warm front approaching Connecticut. This system will keep the sky mostly cloudy with periods of rain possible, especially early in the day. That said, we are not expecting a total washout. As the front pushes through, the humidity will go up and temperatures will likely peak in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Father’s Day

Father’s Day should be a primarily dry day with just a slight chance for an isolated pop-up thundershower. The bigger story will likely be the heat and even higher humidity. While we are currently forecasting upper 80s away from Long Island Sound, with enough sunshine, temperatures inland could reach or even exceed 90 degrees inland! This warm-up is due in part to a building Bermuda high, that will help to pump warmer, muggier air into the state on a southwesterly wind. That same wind will keep temperatures at the shore cooler, with highs only near 80 degrees. It will be a warm night Sunday night, with lows only dropping to near 70 degrees.

UNSETTLED EARLY NEXT WEEK

Strong thunderstorms possible late Monday

Monday will be another warm and humid day, but strong thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Most of the day will be partly sunny, hazy and warm with temperatures well into the 80s and dew points in the 60s. A cold front will be on the approach late in the day, bringing the chance for rain and thunderstorms late Monday afternoon, Monday night into Tuesday morning. A few thunderstorms may be severe, with strong wind and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas of western Connecticut in an “enhanced risk” for severe thunderstorms and eastern Connecticut in a “slight risk” for severe thunderstorms. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

A few showers Tuesday and Wednesday

For Tuesday, while the front will pass through Connecticut in the morning, it may stall nearby, just offshore… if this happens, Tuesday could feature a mostly cloudy sky with a continued chance for showers. If the front moves further offshore, Tuesday afternoon will remain dry. A secondary cold front will move through Wednesday providing another chance for rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs both days will be seasonable, with lower 80s inland and upper 70s at the shore, along with less humidity. The normal highs for June 21st and 22nd are both 81 degrees.

DRY THURSDAY, WET FRIDAY MORNING

Thursday of next week will be dry, with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s inland and upper 70s near the water. It will likely be a comfortable day, too, with dew point temperatures in the 50s. This news would be good news for the first round of the Traveler’s Championship taking place at TPC River Highlands golf course in Cromwell.



By late Thursday night and early Friday Morning, our next low pressure system will approach, bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the morning activities at the Travelers’ may be affected. Right now, we expect the front to clear the state by lunchtime, which will allow for clearing and temperatures to rise into the 80s. Stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News for more updates throughout the week!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”