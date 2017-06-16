Heat and Humidity Building this Weekend. Some Rain Chances.

FRIDAY RECAP…

Sunshine this morning gave way to clouds and periods of rain in the afternoon. Some towns in eastern Connecticut received some heavy rain after lunchtime. This was all thanks to an approaching warm front that will bring us unsettled weather tomorrow and hotter and more humid conditions by Sunday. Southeasterly winds ahead of the front along with the clouds and rain kept high temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s across the state, several degrees below the average high of 80 degrees.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Periods of rain will continue into tonight. While we don’t think it will rain the entire night everywhere, locally heavy downpours are possible as there is a lot of moisture associated with the warm front. Regardless if your town gets rain, it will be cloudy throughout the night and some areas of fog will be possible. Temperatures tonight will remain steady in the 60s.

THE WEEKEND…

Right now, Sunday – Father’s Day – is looking like the better of the two weekend days for outdoor activities.

On Saturday, the warm front will approach Connecticut. This will keep us mostly cloudy, with periods of rain possible, especially early in the day. That said, we are not expecting a total washout. As the front pushes through, dew point values will go up and temperatures will likely peak in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Father’s Day should be a primarily dry day with just a slight chance for an isolated, pop-up variety storm. The bigger story will likely be the heat and even higher humidity. While we are currently forecasting upper 80s away from Long Island Sound, with enough sunshine, temperatures inland could reach or even exceed 90 degrees inland! This is due in part to a building Bermuda High, that will help to pump warmer, muggier air into the state on a southwesterly wind. That same wind will keep temperatures at the shore cooler, with highs only near 80 degrees. It will be a warm night Sunday night, with lows only dropping to near 70 degrees.

UNSETTLED EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be another warm and humid day with temperatures well into the 80s and dew points in the 60s; however, a cold front will be on the approach late in the day, bringing the chance for rain and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning, a few of which could be strong. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

For Tuesday, while the front will pass through Connecticut in the morning, it may stall nearby, just offshore… if this happens, Tuesday could feature a mostly cloudy sky with a continued chance for showers. If the front moves further offshore, Tuesday afternoon will remain dry. A secondary cold front will move through Wednesday providing another chance for rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs both days will be seasonable, with lower 80s inland and upper 70s at the shore, along with less humidity. The normal highs for June 21st and 22nd are both 81 degrees.

DRY THURSDAY, WET FRIDAY MORNING…

As of now, Thursday of next week may be dry, with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s inland and upper 70s near the water. It will likely be a comfortable day, too, with dew point temperatures in the 50s. This would be good news for the first round of the Traveler’s Championship taking place at TPC River Highlands golf course in Cromwell.



By late Thursday night and early Friday Morning, our next low pressure system will approach, bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the morning activities at the Travelers’ may be affected. Right now, we expect the front to clear the state by lunchtime, which will allow for clearing and temperatures to rise into the 80s. Stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News for more updates throughout the week!

Meteorologist Melissa Cole and Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

