Strong thunderstorms possible Monday

THE WEEKEND

So far, this weekend has not been the greatest, weather wise. Unfortunately, that trend will continue along as the weekend finishes up.

Father’s Day

Father’s Day should be a primarily dry day with just a slight chance for an isolated pop-up thundershower. There will be a strong southwesterly flow, poised to bring warm and humid air right into Connecticut. This flow will have a fairly rich amount of moisture with the heat. Given enough heating – we should see highs into the lower-80s today – this flow and heat will be instrumental in bringing showers and thundershowers into the state. That same wind will keep temperatures at the shore cooler, with highs only in the 70s.

Tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

UNSETTLED AT TIMES NEXT WEEK

Strong thunderstorms possible late Monday

Monday will be another warm and humid day, but strong thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Most of the day will be partly sunny, hazy and warm with temperatures well into the 80s and dew points in the 60s. A cold front will be on the approach late in the day, bringing the chance for rain and thunderstorms late Monday afternoon, Monday night into Tuesday morning. Some model runs hold most of the thunderstorms off until after 5 or 6 PM; however, other show potential for thunderstorms as early as 2 or 3 PM. Regardless, a few thunderstorms may be severe, with strong wind and large hail.

It is important that you stay weather aware Monday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas of western Connecticut in an “enhanced risk” for severe thunderstorms and eastern Connecticut in a “slight risk” for severe thunderstorms. Large hail and strong straight-line wind would be the main modes of concern, given strong wind energy aloft and resulting broad-scale shear. These damaging elements will be isolated events, not widespread. The severe weather threat will end by midnight, with the loss of daytime heating.

Flash flooding is also possible. Downpours may being rains of 1-2” per hour, that may quickly inundate small streams and brooks, pushing them up to and over their banks.

Showers and thunderstorms may linger Monday night and into the wee hours of Tuesday. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

A few showers Tuesday and Wednesday

For Tuesday, while the front will pass through Connecticut in the morning, it may stall nearby, just offshore… if this happens, Tuesday could feature a mostly cloudy sky with a continued chance for showers. If the front moves further offshore, Tuesday afternoon will remain dry. A secondary cold front will move through Wednesday providing another chance for rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs both days will be seasonable, with lower 80s inland and upper 70s at the shore, along with less humidity. The normal highs for June 21st and 22nd are both 81 degrees.

Dry Thursday

Thursday of next week will be dry, with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s inland and upper 70s near the water. It will likely be a comfortable day, too, with dew point temperatures in the 50s. This news would be good news for the first round of the Traveler’s Championship taking place at TPC River Highlands golf course in Cromwell.

Showers Friday morning



By late Thursday night and early Friday Morning, our next low pressure system will approach, bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the morning activities at the Travelers’ may be affected. Right now, we expect the front to clear the state by lunchtime, which will allow for clearing and temperatures to rise into the 80s. Stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News for more updates throughout the week!

Showers Saturday

Occasional showers are possible Saturday. Another system will arrive from the Great Lakes that will be responsible for a primarily cloudy day with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”