West Haven new development almost complete

A West Haven neighborhood is getting a new look. The mixed-use development near the Post Road with new housing and retail is almost finished and two more projects are in the works.

City officials have been wanting to makeover the area of Forest Road, Post Road and Campbell Avenue for years. The idea is the nearby University of New Haven will draw in businesses and those looking to live here.

Crews work to put the finishing touches on the Atwood, which is a nearly completed $18 million development that will house both shops and apartments.

"All the smaller businesses in close proximity are going to benefit when this is all said and done and this will spur more economic growth,” Edwin Melendez, who owns a nearby Cricket Wireless store, said.

Melendez said he opened up his cricket wireless store, right across from the Atwood last month.

The four-story development on the Boston Post Road is home to nearly 70 apartments and has 16,000 feet of retail space on the first floor.

Developers are highlighting the fact that the Atwood, which is the former site of the Carroll Cut Rate Furniture is a short walk to the University of New Haven and its 6,000 students.

In fact, Melendez said, knowing about the development plans for this area, attracted him to this spot.

"Lot of college kids, there are going to business, all throughout this development, a lot of foot traffic, a lot of future business, that was the driving force behind picking this location,” Melendez said.

The developer, also has plans for two more spots, right by the Allingtown Green. The Forest, which is scheduled to be completed next June, would include 62 apartments and 18,000 square feet of retail space.This would be located where the long gone ForestTheaterr once stood.

Park Place would replace these vacant shops with 50 apartments and another 16,000 square feet of shops. That third and final phase is scheduled to be completed in June of 2019.

"I think it’s going to bring a lot more people into West Haven, especially this area that hasn't gotten much done for it and hopefully it will give me more places to get a job,” Leo Green, of New Haven, said.

Once all three projects are completed, the city said it could bring in more than $1 million in property taxes a year.

