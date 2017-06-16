Disc golf could be coming to Guilford

Disc Golf is growing in popularity in Connecticut and Guilford is looking to build its own course. (WFSB)

Disc golf, which is a combination of Frisbee and golf, is a popular summer game that's growing like crazy and could be coming to the Connecticut shoreline.

Guilford is in the planning stages to build its very own course in town.

"It’s kind of like different clubs, one is a driver, a wedge, and a putter, based on how far they have to throw it,” Guilford Parks and Recreation Director Rick Maynard said. “They're really into it."

The Guilford Parks and Recreation noticed the interest after holding a tournament back in the fall.

"A lot of Guilford residents, families, 8-year-olds, right up to senior citizens and they loved it,” Maynard with the said.

The idea is to build an 18-hole course that is spread out over a number of acres and would be run by volunteers. Maynard said they have two possible sites for a course, Bittner Park and Peddlers Park.

"The important thing for people to understand is it’s not, clear cutting like a golf course with fairways,” Maynard said. “Most of the trees are kept, we take out the small undergrowth, the smaller trees. They like the trees to be in there for the obstacles."

Maynard said it will cost about $15,000 for 18 holes. Volunteers will design the course, help raise money, clear spots and once it’s up and running, also maintain it.

"He has a little cage that he brought to the yard and taught the whole family one holiday,” Allison Beale, who works in Guilford, said about her brothers' obsession, disc golf.

There are roughly two dozen courses in Connecticut, with the closest to Guilford, in Wallingford.

"I don't think I'd be any good at it, but I think it is a day of great fun,” Beale said. "The more we can get people involved, out and about in the world, staying active the better."

Maynard said the Parks and Rec Commission will decide on a location at its meeting next month. Then they'll have to go through Planning and Zoning. Add in designing the course and clearing brush, the hope is to have the course ready by next spring, summer.

