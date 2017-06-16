No one injured in Clinton attic fire

No one was injured in a house fire on Old Orchard Road on Friday. (Clinton Fire Department)

Everyone was able to get out the safety of home in Clinton after a fire on Friday.

Firefighters were called to a large attic fire on Old Orchard Road around 8:30 a.m. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters, but not until the fire burned through the roof in the back of the home.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

No damage was reported at surrounding homes.

Madison, Killingworth, and Guilford fire departments provided mutual aid.

The fire is under investigation by the Clinton Fire Marshal’s Office.

