Military cords create controversy at CT school

A Connecticut student and sailor wants to wear his military chords at his graduation. (WFSB)

A Connecticut student and member of the military had some concerns about his attire for graduation on Friday night. However, it appears that one sailor will be able to wear his cords during the Waterford ceremonies.

"It's just blue and gold, it's just a skinny cord that he wears around his neck,” Cheryl Mugavero said.

This cord has caused quite a bit of controversy for her son Hugh.

"My son is enlisted in the Navy upon graduation and he was given a cord by his recruiter to wear at graduation,” Mugavero said.

Mugavero said her son has worked hard to join the U.S. Navy and graduate.

"And the school told him and all of the kids that enlisted that they are not allowed to wear any kind of cords that are not associated with the school itself,” Mugavero said.

Hugh's sister Melanie posted on Facebook about her disappointment in the school and received support.

"The national honor society kids can wear theirs, which is wonderful,” Mugavero said. "But now these kids who have joined the military are serving a bigger purpose.”

After hearing Mugavero's story, Eyewitness News reached out to the Waterford Superintendent Thomas Giard III.

"We do not permit graduates to wear emblems not given by Waterford High School at graduation,” Giard said in a statement to Eyewitness News on Friday.

Giard went on to say.

"However, we also recognize that enlisting in the military is a huge commitment to serve the greater good, and so this year Waterford High School is starting a new tradition at graduation which we feel will enhance the ceremony,” his statement read.

Students entering the military will be invited onto the stage as the honor guard during the pledge of allegiance and national anthem to be recognized.

"So there's going to be some recognition,” Mugavero said. "It's a compromise, so it's a start." 3:01:21

Mugavero said Hugh will be wearing his cord under his gown. But there are several schools in the area, including Ledyard, that have similar rules regarding attire and she hopes that they will reconsider in the future.

After graduation Hugh has a summer job and will leave Oct. 30 for boot camp in Illinois.

